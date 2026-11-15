IPL founder Lalit Modi becomes British citizen after 16 years in London

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has announced that he has become a British citizen, marking a new chapter in his life after living in the United Kingdom for more than 16 years. Modi shared the news while addressing the Oxford Union on November 14, 2026, revealing that he had received citizenship on September 15 at a ceremony attended by family and friends.

In a post on X, Modi described the development as a proud personal milestone and said the UK had been his home for many years. He also expressed his appreciation for the country's people, institutions and traditions, signing off his message with “God Save the King!” The announcement has renewed interest in his career, his role in creating the IPL and the controversies that led to his departure from India in 2010.

Who is Lalit Modi? The man behind the IPL

Born on November 29, 1963, Lalit Modi is an Indian businessman and former cricket administrator credited with conceptualising and launching the IPL in 2008. He served as the tournament's founding chairman and commissioner and played a central role in developing its franchise-based format, attracting international cricketers, corporate investors and major broadcasters.