IPL founder Lalit Modi becomes British citizen after 16 years in London

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has announced that he has become a British citizen, marking a new chapter in his life after living in the United Kingdom for more than 16 years. Modi shared the news while addressing the Oxford Union on November 14, 2026, revealing that he had received citizenship on September 15 at a ceremony attended by family and friends.
In a post on X, Modi described the development as a proud personal milestone and said the UK had been his home for many years. He also expressed his appreciation for the country's people, institutions and traditions, signing off his message with “God Save the King!” The announcement has renewed interest in his career, his role in creating the IPL and the controversies that led to his departure from India in 2010.
Born on November 29, 1963, Lalit Modi is an Indian businessman and former cricket administrator credited with conceptualising and launching the IPL in 2008. He served as the tournament's founding chairman and commissioner and played a central role in developing its franchise-based format, attracting international cricketers, corporate investors and major broadcasters.
Under his leadership, the tournament quickly became one of the most commercially significant competitions in world cricket. He also oversaw the 2009 edition, which was moved to South Africa because of security concerns and its scheduling clash with India's general elections.
However, his tenure as IPL chairman came to an abrupt end in 2010, following a series of allegations concerning the league's administration and financial dealings. The accusations included manipulation of franchise bidding processes, financial irregularities, breaches of confidentiality and questions surrounding the league's broadcast rights arrangements.
Shortly after the 2010 IPL final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended Modi and issued him show-cause notices over alleged misconduct and irregularities.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) separately investigated alleged foreign-exchange violations and financial irregularities linked to IPL transactions, including the media rights arrangements and the tournament's 2009 move to South Africa. A Mumbai court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in 2015 in connection with a money-laundering investigation.
Modi left India in 2010 and settled in London, citing security concerns. His departure came after the BCCI suspension and amid the growing investigations. In September 2013, the BCCI imposed a lifetime ban on him following its disciplinary proceedings.
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