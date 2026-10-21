Why Disney rejected Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan: Lalit Modi reveals

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan went on to become one of the most iconic television shows in Indian history, but the journey towards bringing the epic to the small screen may have included an unexpected setback. Businessman Lalit Modi has recalled how an attempt to secure Disney’s backing for the legendary series reportedly fell through after a meeting with the company’s senior executives.

According to Modi, the interaction was marked by differences in presentation styles, communication difficulties and uncertainty over whether an Indian mythological show could succeed on television. The anecdote offers a glimpse into the challenges faced by Indian content creators when pitching culturally rooted stories to international entertainment companies.

Disney rejected Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan after a meeting in shorts, claims Lalit Modi

Speaking on a podcast, Modi claimed that both Ramanand Sagar and filmmaker BR Chopra had approached him for financial support for their respective projects, Ramayan and Mahabharat. At the time, Modi was working on an arrangement involving Disney for marketing and distributing international content in India.

Modi said he was interested in getting Disney involved in producing Indian television content and proposed that the company collaborate with Sagar on Ramayan. However, Disney was reportedly reluctant to enter production, citing a potential conflict with its existing business of selling programming.

According to Modi, he continued pushing for the deal and attempted to convince the company to invest around ₹1 crore in exchange for the show's rights. After considerable persuasion, Disney executives reportedly agreed to meet Sagar in India.