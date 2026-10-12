Ramayan actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia to reunite for Notice after four decades

In the late 1980s, every Sunday had one morning wake-up rule. In most households across the country, grandparents, parents, children, and househelps tuned in to the familiar Ramayana background score as the lead duo, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, brought it to life on screen as Ram and Sita, respectively. Since Prabhas – Kriti starrer Adipurush was announced, there was a major throwback including a re-run of the original Ramayana, and this brought Arun and Dipika to the spotlight again. So much so that Arun is now playing Dasharath in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayan and he and Dipika are all set to reunite on screen with Notice releasing this November.
What is Notice all about?
Directed by Pradeep Gupta and starring Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in lead roles, Notice is expected to start streaming on Waves from November 6 onwards. It revolves around the story of a 150-year-old shop that is threatened by rising capitalism, development and corruption. Arun plays a common man who takes the system head on trying to save the shop, while Dipika plays his supporting wife. According to reports, many are comparing it to a modern day interpretation of The Ramayana where good and evil collide.
The recurring Ramayana
Their reunion and the modern parallels with Ramayana brings the netizens to ponder whether the two have truly left behind their image of Ram and Sit throughout their careers. Post the Ramayan, the two have worked in different projects including Dipika pairing up with Prosenjit Chatterjee for a Bengali film, but no matter how well they perform, people still regard them as the ‘original’ Ram and Sita, even after almost four decades. Clippings of people touching Arun Govil’s feet for blessings are quite common while many also bow down to Dipika. This leads one to contemplate if the two would ever be able to make place for themselves in newer light, leaving behind the cult status; or whether their projects and careers will also be compared with The Ramayan, no matter how different the work is.
The previous reunion
Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia have previously reunited for a music video called Humare Ram Aye Hai apart from special appearance in reality and talk shows. But with Notice, the two are actually reuniting for a full-length feature after 39 years. Notice not only gives the audience a chance to see the duo reunite after years, in a different project, under different circumstances, but also gives the new generation a chance to witness the magic of their on-screen pairing, probably taking them back to a re-run of the Ramayana.