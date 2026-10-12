Ramayan actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia to reunite for Notice after four decades

In the late 1980s, every Sunday had one morning wake-up rule. In most households across the country, grandparents, parents, children, and househelps tuned in to the familiar Ramayana background score as the lead duo, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, brought it to life on screen as Ram and Sita, respectively. Since Prabhas – Kriti starrer Adipurush was announced, there was a major throwback including a re-run of the original Ramayana, and this brought Arun and Dipika to the spotlight again. So much so that Arun is now playing Dasharath in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayan and he and Dipika are all set to reunite on screen with Notice releasing this November.

What is Notice all about?

Directed by Pradeep Gupta and starring Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in lead roles, Notice is expected to start streaming on Waves from November 6 onwards. It revolves around the story of a 150-year-old shop that is threatened by rising capitalism, development and corruption. Arun plays a common man who takes the system head on trying to save the shop, while Dipika plays his supporting wife. According to reports, many are comparing it to a modern day interpretation of The Ramayana where good and evil collide.