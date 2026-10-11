Reports on the research also suggest that as little as 30 minutes of such movement a day could lower the risk of early death by about 12 per cent. That is encouraging for anyone who finds a gym session or a 10,000-step target hard to sustain.

The idea is simple. Much of modern life is spent sitting, and breaking that up with low-effort movement keeps the body working. Standing at the sink, sweeping a floor or preparing a meal all count. For older adults especially, these tasks are manageable and don’t need special equipment.

A life of regular hours, simple home-style habits and constant activity is often cited as the foundation of his energy. Doing his bit around the house, whether by choice or to keep the peace, adds to a day that rarely involves sitting still.

Look for small ways to stay on your feet through the day, share household tasks and move a little more than you did yesterday. Of course, chores are no substitute for regular exercise or medical advice, but they are an easy place to start.

As the nation wishes him a happy birthday, his example is a reminder that long life is often built from ordinary, everyday habits.