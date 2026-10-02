Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic about Usha Uthup and Kolkata’s iconic Park Street on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Veteran singer Usha Uthup’s association with Kolkata’s iconic Park Street came into limelight as megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Kolkata’s Park Street days on KBC

He recalled the city’s legendary restaurants and live-music culture. The conversation took place when contestant Shourjya Das was on the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan, who worked in Kolkata during the 1960s, recalled how Park Street was a major part of the city’s nightlife and entertainment scene.

Recalling his evenings in Kolkata, Bachchan said, “Hamara raat ka entertainment yahi hota tha. Us saare ke saare Park Street mein ek line se lagi hui hain jitne bhi restaurant hain (Our nighttime entertainment used to be right here. All the restaurants on Park Street are lined up in a row).”

“Adbhut jagah hai... Vishwa bhar mein maine kahi aisa nahi dekha hai ki ek hi sadak ke upar, 100 meter ki doori par, 5–6 restaurant ek saath milenge aur sab ek se ek avval number par.. (It is an extraordinary place... I have never seen anywhere in the world that on a single road, within a distance of 100 metres, you can find five or six restaurants together, and each one is outstanding).”