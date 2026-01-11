If someone asked me, ‘tomar bari koi?’ I’d say Kolkata: Chef Asma Khan

Asma Khan has had a truly magical year! She received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of East London, her book of monsoon recipes received rave reviews from none other than Nigella Lawson, and she hosted the King of England for a splendid biryani meal at her restaurant during Ramadan. But when in town, Chef Asma knows exactly where her priorities lie. “The first thing I eat when I’m in Kolkata is a kathi roll!”

“I always say you should be grateful you eat, there is starvation in the world, and there are mothers in war zones who are running on an empty stomach to make sure that children eat. But I don't have to make these choices; I can eat, and my children can eat. What a privilege that is! Whether it’s fast food or something that's taken a long time, I never criticise it because I think that all of us have our role to play in the stage,” says Chef Asma. At a city event, the chef, author and activist spoke to us about what truly matters to her and what she means by homecoming: