Kate Middleton is reportedly coming to India with Prince William

According to reports, Kate Middleton will join Prince William on his visit to India, where they will attend several events related to the Earthshot Prize. She will accompany her husband to Mumbai and participate in at least nine events, which include sport, culture, sustainability, youth leadership, and relations between the UK and India. It is worth noting that Kate's participation will be a key moment in her comeback to her international duties after her bout with cancer.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Indian tour: From health recovery to Earthshot Prize, here's all about the tour

As per sources, Kate was excited to travel with William as she feels very proud of everything he has been able to accomplish through the Earthshot Prize. Her participation in the event has been formally announced by Kensington Palace this weekend.