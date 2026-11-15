Kate Middleton is reportedly coming to India with Prince William

According to reports, Kate Middleton will join Prince William on his visit to India, where they will attend several events related to the Earthshot Prize. She will accompany her husband to Mumbai and participate in at least nine events, which include sport, culture, sustainability, youth leadership, and relations between the UK and India. It is worth noting that Kate's participation will be a key moment in her comeback to her international duties after her bout with cancer.
As per sources, Kate was excited to travel with William as she feels very proud of everything he has been able to accomplish through the Earthshot Prize. Her participation in the event has been formally announced by Kensington Palace this weekend.
Her last royal visit with Prince William to another country took place in December 2022. They both went to Boston for the Earthshot Prize. In early 2024, she had serious abdominal surgery and was diagnosed with cancer. After going through treatment, she is now slowly getting back into public activities. She has also mentioned that doctors told her that her recovery would not be linear.
In May, Kate went to Italy for a brief period as an ambassador for her Centre for Early Childhood. She felt encouraged by this successful journey for going outside again. She also wanted to ensure that Prince George was settled as a full-time boarder at Eton College before committing to India.
The couple was last in India in 2016, visiting Mumbai, New Delhi, and Agra. They had scheduled a visit to the Taj Mahal, attended the Bollywood charity event, which involved their entry in a decorated tuk-tuk, and played cricket at Oval Maidan.
This time, Kate Middleton and William will reportedly participate in a Bollywood-themed event and play cricket in the streets. Their itinerary will also emphasise the theme of sustainability as well as connections between the two nations.
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