Last day of BR Chopra's Mahabharat goes viral: Mukesh Khanna and Paintal hug, Roopa Ganguly and Firoz Khan in tears

A video from the last day of shooting of the iconic television series Mahabharat has surfaced online, leaving fans emotional. The video shows the actors' farewell after two years together. It shows actor Firoz Khan, who portrayed Arjun, starting to cry. His fellow actors, Nitish Bharadwaj and Roopa Ganguly, come forward to comfort him.
In the video, Nitish Bharadwaj, playing the role of Lord Krishna, is seen trying to comfort Firoz as he finds it difficult to control his emotions. Roopa Ganguly, playing the role of Draupadi, is also present. She pats Firoz's tears and tries to comfort him. She is also seen hugging a fellow team member wearing the outfit of Draupadi.
Mukesh Khanna, who portrayed Bhishma Pitamah in the drama series, appears at the end even though, according to the plot, he was already dead. He wears a simple kurta pyjama and gives Gufi Paintal, who played Shakuni, a tight hug.
The co-director of the movie, Ravi Chopra, son of B.R. Chopra, can be observed sporting a tilak on his forehead. He seems to be emotional and finds himself struggling to stop his tears from rolling down. One can observe B.R. Chopra in conversation with Roopa Ganguly as the team gets ready to depart from the set.
One person commented, "These people were born to play these roles. Golden days simple living people Era when people had emotions. Absolute Masterpiece." Another X user said, "BR Chopra made an unmatched masterpiece." Another person commented, "If I could I would go back in time to live the hype of Ramayana and Mahabharat on every weekend."
Directed and produced by B.R. Chopra and Ravi Chopra, respectively, Mahabharat consisted of 94 episodes of about 60 minutes each. This series had a successful run for approximately two years. However, its reruns on television have also managed to bring back many viewers.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.