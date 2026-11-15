Last day of BR Chopra's Mahabharat goes viral: Mukesh Khanna and Paintal hug, Roopa Ganguly and Firoz Khan in tears

A video from the last day of shooting of the iconic television series Mahabharat has surfaced online, leaving fans emotional. The video shows the actors' farewell after two years together. It shows actor Firoz Khan, who portrayed Arjun, starting to cry. His fellow actors, Nitish Bharadwaj and Roopa Ganguly, come forward to comfort him.

Mahabharat cast shares emotional farewell; Firoz Khan aka Arjun breaks down

In the video, Nitish Bharadwaj, playing the role of Lord Krishna, is seen trying to comfort Firoz as he finds it difficult to control his emotions. Roopa Ganguly, playing the role of Draupadi, is also present. She pats Firoz's tears and tries to comfort him. She is also seen hugging a fellow team member wearing the outfit of Draupadi.