Do you know Pankaj Dheer went almost blind on Mahabharat set due to a technical error?

Pankaj Dheer, most notable for playing Karna in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, breathed his last on October 15th. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 68 from pancreatic cancer. Since his passing, stories of his on-set days have surfaced: the good, the fun and the near-accidental moments. In one instance, Pankaj told the media about how he almost went blind due to an arrow during a fight scene for Mahabharat.

The Mahabharat fight scene that almost cost Pankaj Dheer his vision

Pankaj said that the fight was between Arjun and Karna. The arrow was supposed to break after touching his brow, but some "technical fault" led it to ram into the corner of his eye.

“When they took out the arrow, a fountain of blood came out. Everyone got ice but I was just able to hear people saying, ‘Pankaj Dheer andha hogaeya hai (Pankaj Dheer has become blind)’. And I was thinking my career has just started what has happened to me?” he said to the media.

He added, “The show was being shot in Film City and it was jungle at that time. There was no doctor nearby. They took me to a small dispensary, where there was an old doctor sitting in that small room. He gave me injections, gave me stitches and bandaged my eye.”

However, actors who play warriors have no time to rest! Pankaj received a call from B.R. Chopra's son, Ravi Chopra, soon after the episode, to notify him that shooting must continue. Hence, his bandage was lessened so that his face could be shot from one side and the scene was shot.