Mahabharat’s Karna, actor Pankaj Dheer, passes away at 68

Actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for portraying Karna in BR Chopra's 1988 TV series Mahabharat, passed away at the age of 68 on October 15, 2025.
Pankaj's iconic portrayal of Karna even lead him to be featured in textbooks, as reference to Karna, and his statues are worshipped in temples in Karnal and Bastar.
The Punjabi-born actor Pankaj Dheer, was reportedly battling cancer, having been hospitalised and discharged multiple times.
After his passing, one of Pankaj's old interviews resurfaced where he is seen saying that he was initially offered the role of Arjun, not Karna.
"When I auditioned, the dialogue writers Rahi Masoom Raza, Bhring Tupkari sahab, and Pandit Narendra Sharma ji were all there. They felt I was a great fit for the role of Arjuna. We shook hands, and I signed the contract," he told the media, back then.
However, Pankaj turned down the role over the idea of having to shave off his moustache to play Brihannala!
"BR Chopra called me and said I would also need to portray Brihannala. I was like, ‘No way, I can’t do that.’ I explained that my face just wouldn’t look right without it. He replied, ‘Are you an actor or not? You’re turning down such an important role over a moustache?'" Pankaj had said with a laugh.
Pankaj appeared as a lead in debut episode Dastak of the TV series Zee Horror Show in 1993, along with Archana Puran Singh. He was also seen in multiple TV serials such as Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, Kanoon, and more recently, Sasural Simar Ka, along with movies like Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. Pankaj even directed two movies: Parwana in 1970 and My Father Godfather in 2014.
His son Nikitin Dheer is also an actor, known for films like Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar and Sooryavanshi. Even Nikitin's wife and Pankaj's daughter-in-law is actor Kratika Sengar, who was seen in Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani – Jhansi Ki Rani fame.
