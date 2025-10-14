India’s first AI-driven Mahabharat to stream on this OTT platform

On paper, it’s bold—India’s first large-scale mythological series claiming AI as its creative weapon. Expect epic battle scenes that don’t look like stock footage from 1980s Doordarshan, gods that shimmer in 8K, and dialogue that might just have ChatGPT’s spiritual cousins debating dharma. But the real battlefield here isn’t Kurukshetra, it’s public opinion. Because if AI tweaks a moral or miscasts a deity, brace for a bigger war than the original 18-day one.

Still, credit where it’s due. For a country that usually equates innovation with casting someone’s nephew, this is a leap. The collaboration with Doordarshan suggests they’re targeting everyone—from the tech-curious Gen Z kid who’s seen more Marvel than mythology, to the uncle who still swears BR Chopra’s version was “the only real one.”

The question isn’t whether AI can tell the Mahabharat—it’s whether it should. Can code capture karma? Can a neural network interpret divine chaos? We’ll find out soon enough. Until then, let’s just hope the algorithm remembers that the Pandavas had five brothers and not “five suggested connections.” The future of Indian storytelling just picked up a bow. Let’s pray it doesn’t shoot itself in the foot.