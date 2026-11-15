Who played Lord Vishnu in Ramayana? Pranesh Suvvari has a surprising career

A name from behind the scenes has recently caught viewers' attention. Pranesh Suvvari, who is associated with the film's direction team, has been identified in online cast listings as the person portraying Lord Vishnu.

The discussion gained momentum after behind-the-scenes visuals of a motion-capture performance of Vishnu circulated online. A Reddit post on November 12, 2026, also claimed that someone from the film's direction team had performed the character using motion-capture technology. Suvvari was subsequently identified in the discussion. While IMDb's cast listing credits him as Vishnu, the filmmakers have not issued a separate official announcement confirming the casting.

Who is Pranesh Suvvari? His work in Ramayana

According to his LinkedIn profile, Suvvari works as a junior director's assistant at DNEG, the visual effects and animation company involved in Ramayana. His listed responsibilities on Ramayana include assistant direction, art coordination and VFX coordination.

Suvvari studied animation filmmaking at Whistling Woods International. His profile also lists professional acting training at Barry John Acting Studio and Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares, along with theatre training at Natyakiran Manch. In April 2026, he completed an Acting for Camera course at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

His listed credits include Furiosa, the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel and Apple's war drama Masters of the Air. These projects have given him experience across different areas of film and television production.