Adam Driver slams Disney for scrapping The Hunt for Ben Solo, calls the decision 'criminal'

According to Adam Driver, The Hunt for Ben Solo, which was supposed to be made into a Star Wars movie, has been cancelled by Disney. In the recent past, Adam Driver spoke to The Associated Press regarding the cancellation of the film. During the interview, while promoting his upcoming film Paper Tiger, he expressed his frustration with how the studio passed on making a Star Wars movie with Steven Soderbergh.

Adam Driver says Disney’s decision to cancel The Hunt for Ben Solo felt 'criminal'

In the interview, Adam Driver said, “For me it was: Steven Soderbergh wants to make a Star Wars film. What are we debating? It’s what it is. It’s criminal. Or it felt criminal. We’re all moving on. On to the next. And Steven already has something else that’s one of the best things he’s ever written."