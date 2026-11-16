Adam Driver slams Disney for scrapping The Hunt for Ben Solo, calls the decision 'criminal'

According to Adam Driver, The Hunt for Ben Solo, which was supposed to be made into a Star Wars movie, has been cancelled by Disney. In the recent past, Adam Driver spoke to The Associated Press regarding the cancellation of the film. During the interview, while promoting his upcoming film Paper Tiger, he expressed his frustration with how the studio passed on making a Star Wars movie with Steven Soderbergh.
In the interview, Adam Driver said, “For me it was: Steven Soderbergh wants to make a Star Wars film. What are we debating? It’s what it is. It’s criminal. Or it felt criminal. We’re all moving on. On to the next. And Steven already has something else that’s one of the best things he’s ever written."
The actor had been working on The Hunt for Ben Solo along with Steven Soderbergh for around two and a half years. The project would have brought him back as Ben Solo, also known as Kylo Ren. But it seems that the studio did not like the idea of this movie because they were confused about the resurrection of this character after his death.
The existence of the cancelled movie was first disclosed by Adam Driver through an interview with the Associated Press in October 2025. Driver stated that he had been interested in working on the franchise since 2021. President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, had also contacted him about making another Star Wars film.
He said, “I always was interested in doing another Star Wars. I had been talking about doing another one since 2021. Kathleen had reached out. I always said: ‘With a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second.’ I loved that character and loved playing him.”
Adam Driver admitted he never expected such an overwhelming response. “I was blown away by the response to it. In no way did I think there would be billboards in Times Square. It’s so moving. It did feel like we were all at the bar having a conversation about the films we wanted to see.” Earlier, on The Rich Eisen Show, Driver indicated that his time as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo was over. “If they wanted to, fine. But we’re not … It’s not our call. I think the ship has sailed, though.”
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