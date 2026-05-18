'Saving it for my book': Adam Driver responds to Lena Dunham claims at Cannes film festival

At the Cannes Film Festival, Adam Driver finally addressed the rumours surrounding him after being accused of being rough and allegedly assaulting his co-actor Lena Dunham. Shutting down the speculation with his signature dry humour, Adam simply responded, “Saving it all for my book.”
American actor Adam Driver was called out in the public for his aggressive behaviour on the set of the hit series Girls. He allegedly was rough with Lena, actor and director of the show, during their first sex scene. She claimed that he “hurled me this way and that”. Adding more to the accusation on memoir Famesick, she wrote, “it wasn't that I felt violated, but lost directorial authority”. She also mentioned that when she forgot one of her lines during the shoot he went violent and “hurled a chair at the wall next to me".
Now defending himself and rejecting all the claims, Adam subtly replied at the festival saying, “I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book.”
The hit show Girls which ran for six successful seasons until 2017 explored the story of a self-obsessed writer Hannah and her boyfriend Adam, played by the actor Adam. The story is somewhat based on the real life incidents of Lena.
Adam attended the Cannes to promote his new film Paper Tiger, written and directed by James Gray. The film is based on the American Dream of two brothers and how they get into trouble while trying to pursue that.
Describing the storyline the director in an interview said it is an indictment of the often “transactional” nature of the United States. He said, “Like the current American president, who is a symptom of what I'm talking about. Totally transactional. You know, how can I make the most money? This ethos becomes everything, and what does that do to our souls? If you tell young people it doesn't matter whether you're a good person or not... it leaves them adrift”.