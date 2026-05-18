'Saving it for my book': Adam Driver responds to Lena Dunham claims at Cannes film festival

At the Cannes Film Festival, Adam Driver finally addressed the rumours surrounding him after being accused of being rough and allegedly assaulting his co-actor Lena Dunham. Shutting down the speculation with his signature dry humour, Adam simply responded, “Saving it all for my book.”

Adam Driver denies Girls set controversy with cryptic response at Cannes

American actor Adam Driver was called out in the public for his aggressive behaviour on the set of the hit series Girls. He allegedly was rough with Lena, actor and director of the show, during their first sex scene. She claimed that he “hurled me this way and that”. Adding more to the accusation on memoir Famesick, she wrote, “it wasn't that I felt violated, but lost directorial authority”. She also mentioned that when she forgot one of her lines during the shoot he went violent and “hurled a chair at the wall next to me".