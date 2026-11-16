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Why Soni Razdan unknowingly smoked 100 cigarettes in a day while expecting Alia Bhatt

The veteran actor looks back on filming demanding sequences during both her pregnancies, revealing how she had no idea she was carrying her younger daughter on the sets of Gumrah
Soni Razdan recalls smoking 100 cigarettes on Gumrah set
Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan
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Long before Alia Bhatt became one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, she made an uncredited—and entirely accidental—appearance on the sets of Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993 thriller Gumrah. Speaking in a candid recent interview, veteran actor Soni Razdan revealed that she was expecting her younger daughter while filming some of the movie’s most intense sequences, completely unaware of her pregnancy at the time.

Soni Razdan recalls smoking 100 cigarettes on Gumrah set

Reflecting on a particular scene that required her to smoke repeatedly for the camera, Soni recalled the sheer intensity of the shoot. "I was shooting that smoking scene, and I’d have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day," Soni shared, laughing at the memory. "I had no clue Alia was inside me! I'm not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes."

Soni Razdan and Sridevi in Gumrah
Soni Razdan and Sridevi in Gumrah

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