Why Soni Razdan unknowingly smoked 100 cigarettes in a day while expecting Alia Bhatt

Long before Alia Bhatt became one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, she made an uncredited—and entirely accidental—appearance on the sets of Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993 thriller Gumrah. Speaking in a candid recent interview, veteran actor Soni Razdan revealed that she was expecting her younger daughter while filming some of the movie’s most intense sequences, completely unaware of her pregnancy at the time.
Reflecting on a particular scene that required her to smoke repeatedly for the camera, Soni recalled the sheer intensity of the shoot. "I was shooting that smoking scene, and I’d have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day," Soni shared, laughing at the memory. "I had no clue Alia was inside me! I'm not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes."