Why is Mahesh Bhatt ‘terrified’ of his daughter? Soni Razdan reveals the truth

Actor Soni Razdan has spoken about her family dynamics while talking about her new movie Om Ka Hari. While talking to a news portal, she said that mothers tend to be those who handle complicated relationships in the family. She added that Mahesh Bhatt is 'terrified' of his three daughters—Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt—but he means no harm by that.

Mahesh Bhatt turns to Soni Razdan over their daughters

Soni Razdan said mothers can find themselves taking on several roles within a family. She said, “In any family situation, mothers end up being negotiators, pacifiers, psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors, nurses, teachers, and students sometimes. We go through this whole gamut that life throws at you. It’s so common that blessed are those who don’t have it. It seems to be endemic that there is a problem between a father and a son. However, this generation is a bit more evolved about it."