Why is Mahesh Bhatt ‘terrified’ of his daughter? Soni Razdan reveals the truth

Actor Soni Razdan has spoken about her family dynamics while talking about her new movie Om Ka Hari. While talking to a news portal, she said that mothers tend to be those who handle complicated relationships in the family. She added that Mahesh Bhatt is 'terrified' of his three daughters—Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt—but he means no harm by that.
Soni Razdan said mothers can find themselves taking on several roles within a family. She said, “In any family situation, mothers end up being negotiators, pacifiers, psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors, nurses, teachers, and students sometimes. We go through this whole gamut that life throws at you. It’s so common that blessed are those who don’t have it. It seems to be endemic that there is a problem between a father and a son. However, this generation is a bit more evolved about it."
She then linked the finding with her own family. As per Soni, there are times when Mahesh Bhatt asks her to call one of their daughters to speak with him. This is not always agreeable to Soni since she feels that he should be the one to make the call.
Soni further added, “The mother is the general soother of the family. She doesn’t even realise she is taking on that role. For instance, my husband would say, ‘Call her up’ about one of our daughters. And I say you call her, you have a phone. Why are you making me call her? I have my own battles to fight and issues to choose with my daughters. I don’t need to fight yours as well. I don’t need to be your spokesperson. You do it yourself. But he doesn’t want to do it.”
Soni also shared her observation about fathers and daughters. “I think fathers are terrified of their daughters. They are not terrified of their sons, but terrified of their daughters. I have noticed this. My husband has three daughters. He is terrified of all of them, but sweetly.”