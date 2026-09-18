Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to help 'refurbish' 20 schools

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made a pledge on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. The actress took to her social media to wish the Prime Minister and announced that they will support the Government's Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and help "refurbish" 20 Mumbai schools.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have decided to celebrate Narendra Modi's birthday by helping improve schools in Mumbai. The Indian Prime Minister turned 76 on Thursday, September 17, 2026 and urged the entire nation to mark the day by lighting diyas.
Alia Bhatt took a step further. In a post on social media, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead. The spirit of #SevaSankalpAbhiyaan reflects a wonderful vision of collective action and giving back."
The 33-year-old actress further wrote, "To mark this day and support the cause, Ranbir and I are pledging to refurbish 20 schools as per the recommendations of @mybmc [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation], helping create brighter, better-equipped spaces for our children to learn and thrive."
Per her statement, Alia and Ranbir will become part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which is the Government's nationwide public outreach and public service campaign, scheduled to run from September 17 to October 17, 2026. The programme was launched to mark Modi's 25 years in public office.
While Alia announced to help 20 schools in Mumbai have better infrastructure and cleaner environment, her comment section was full of criticism. "Are you doing it out of a sense of service, or is it because your movies are flopping?", one person wrote. Another user wrote, "You pay taxes properly. Don’t need you all to do favours on general public". "Will the school have real education??", another comment read.
Alia Bhatt is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War in 2027, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.