Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to help 'refurbish' 20 schools

Alia Bhatt took a step further. In a post on social media, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead. The spirit of #SevaSankalpAbhiyaan reflects a wonderful vision of collective action and giving back."

The 33-year-old actress further wrote, "To mark this day and support the cause, Ranbir and I are pledging to refurbish 20 schools as per the recommendations of @mybmc [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation], helping create brighter, better-equipped spaces for our children to learn and thrive."

Per her statement, Alia and Ranbir will become part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which is the Government's nationwide public outreach and public service campaign, scheduled to run from September 17 to October 17, 2026. The programme was launched to mark Modi's 25 years in public office.