'Another level of joy': Alia Bhatt reveals how she feels about producing Don't Be Shy

The National Award-winning actor also talked about the film and said, "It's really a story very close to my heart and I feel everyone will resonate with it because we all love what comes with growing up".

The film is about Shyamili 'Shy' Das, played by Arushi. The 20-year-old is like every other young girl. She thinks she has life sorted until it throws a curveball at her.

Alia's sister, Shaheen also had a few words to say about the film that explores, friendships, love, heartbreak, all at once. "I remember thinking how familiar it felt. I feel like we all have a certain idea of what life is going to be like when we're growing up. You think success looks a certain way. You kind of decide who you're going to love. But life really follows that set plan," she said.