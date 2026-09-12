'Another level of joy': Alia Bhatt reveals how she feels about producing Don't Be Shy

Alia Bhatt is producing Don't Be Shy, an upcoming Hindi romantic-comedy set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, 2026. The actor-producer said that she feels extremely happy to work on the film which stars newcomers.
Don't Be Shy, produced by sisters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, introduces a host of newcomers. The romantic-comedy has been directed by Sreeti Mukerji, who is making her directorial debut with the film. The movie introduces young, new actors, Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal.
The trailer launch event took place on Friday, September 11, 2026, where Alia expressed her feelings. Talking to the reporters, she said, "This is a very big moment for us. Fourteen years ago I made my debut as an actor. And 14 years later, I am today introducing four new actors and a debutante director. And I'm way more nervous than they are right now".
The 33-year-old actor-producer added, "I really have butterflies in my stomach because...I love being an actor and I love being in front of the camera...But it gives me another level of joy because we've been involved in building the world and story from the word go."
The National Award-winning actor also talked about the film and said, "It's really a story very close to my heart and I feel everyone will resonate with it because we all love what comes with growing up".
The film is about Shyamili 'Shy' Das, played by Arushi. The 20-year-old is like every other young girl. She thinks she has life sorted until it throws a curveball at her.
Alia's sister, Shaheen also had a few words to say about the film that explores, friendships, love, heartbreak, all at once. "I remember thinking how familiar it felt. I feel like we all have a certain idea of what life is going to be like when we're growing up. You think success looks a certain way. You kind of decide who you're going to love. But life really follows that set plan," she said.