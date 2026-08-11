Why silent scrollers aren’t shy: Psychology reveals the hidden confidence behind passive social media use

Many of us spend a lot of time on social media. But the majority of us do that without posting much at all. We watch videos, scroll through photos, keep up with friends, and read comments without reacting publicly. The general belief is that when you are active on social media, you are very confident. This is because in our society, visibility is often treated as proof of confidence. And in this belief, quiet behaviour is easily misunderstood. Silent users are frequently labelled socially withdrawn or shy or not very popular.
However, psychology suggests a more nuanced explanation. Passive social media use is not automatically avoidant or unhealthy. It reflects a different way of relating to others online for many people.
A quiet connection can still be a real connection.
One common reason is a preference for low-pressure connection. You want to know what is happening in the lives of friends and family. But you would prefer not to address that publicly. You like to respond privately. And the truth is birthdays, celebrations and everyday updates can create a sense of belonging even when you respond privately.
A direct message saying “I’m proud of you” often feels more genuine than a quick emoji reaction. The connection is real; it is simply quieter. For some people, private communication allows more sincerity and emotional depth than a public response designed for everyone else to see.
Another factor is an “observe first, speak later” style of thinking. Some people enter conversations immediately, while others prefer to read the room before participating.
This habit helps people avoid unnecessary conflict and choose spaces where they feel comfortable. For such people, social media is a place where they gather information and ideas for self-improvement and is not a stage for constant self-expression.
When observation turns into overthinking
Of course, observing can sometimes slide into overthinking. If you regularly stop yourself from commenting because you fear being misunderstood, it may help to remember a useful psychological finding known as the spotlight effect. Research from Cornell University found that people consistently overestimate how much others notice their actions.
The reality on social media is that most individuals are far more focused on themselves. They have no time to judge others. An imperfect comment that feels enormous in our minds is often barely noticed by others. Remembering this can reduce the pressure to appear perfect online.
Privacy is not secrecy
A third reason for posting less is a strong sense of privacy. Many people want more privacy around their personal identity and love to set a clear boundary between their public and private lives. They may want to enjoy certain moments with family, close friends, or themselves without the pressure of putting everything out for public consumption.
This is not secrecy; it is boundary-setting. There is no real privacy in this age of social media overconsumption, and personal details can spread quickly. Hence, protecting relationships, routines and private experiences can be a thoughtful and healthy choice. Choosing not to share everything is not withdrawal but is often a sign of self-awareness.
Silence does not equal low confidence
The larger lesson is that silence online does not reveal a lack of confidence. Sometimes people who are silent on social media are looking for meaningful connections. It reveals discernment and emotional awareness and not a performative connection.
In all the noise around us, choosing when not to speak can be just as intentional as choosing when to post. The person who scrolls quietly may still feel connected, concerned, and emotionally engaged. Their social life is not necessarily smaller; it is simply less visible.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl