Why silent scrollers aren’t shy: Psychology reveals the hidden confidence behind passive social media use

Many of us spend a lot of time on social media. But the majority of us do that without posting much at all. We watch videos, scroll through photos, keep up with friends, and read comments without reacting publicly. The general belief is that when you are active on social media, you are very confident. This is because in our society, visibility is often treated as proof of confidence. And in this belief, quiet behaviour is easily misunderstood. Silent users are frequently labelled socially withdrawn or shy or not very popular.

However, psychology suggests a more nuanced explanation. Passive social media use is not automatically avoidant or unhealthy. It reflects a different way of relating to others online for many people.

A quiet connection can still be a real connection.

One common reason is a preference for low-pressure connection. You want to know what is happening in the lives of friends and family. But you would prefer not to address that publicly. You like to respond privately. And the truth is birthdays, celebrations and everyday updates can create a sense of belonging even when you respond privately.

A direct message saying “I’m proud of you” often feels more genuine than a quick emoji reaction. The connection is real; it is simply quieter. For some people, private communication allows more sincerity and emotional depth than a public response designed for everyone else to see.