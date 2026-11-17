Amanda Seyfried showed her support for ex-husband Thomas Sadoski by attending the opening night of his Broadway play Downstate with a bouquet of flowers. Seyfried was spotted at the Booth Theatre in New York City on November 15, where Sadoski stars in the production. Her appearance came two months after the couple announced their separation following nine years of marriage.
Seyfried was photographed with flowers and was seen interacting with guests before the performance. She also attended the after-party where she and Sadoski were photographed together.
Sadoski is part of the cast of Downstate, a play written by Bruce Norris. The production follows four men convicted of sexual offences against minors who live in a supervised group home in Illinois. Their lives are disrupted when one of their accusers arrives to confront his abuser. The play originally premiered at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in 2018 before having an off-Broadway run in New York in 2022.
Actors Seyfried and Sadoski announced their separation in September 2026 after nine years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said, “We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD.” They share two children, daughter Nina and son Thomas.
Seyfried's recent projects include the psychological thriller The Housemaid (2025), opposite Sydney Sweeney, and the limited series Long Bright River (2025), in which she played Philadelphia police officer Mickey Fitzpatrick and also served as an executive producer. She also portrayed religious leader Ann Lee in the historical drama The Testament of Ann Lee and appeared in the 2026 documentary You Can See Everything. Her upcoming projects include the A24 comedy Martha & Muhammad, directed by Ramy Youssef and co-starring Sharon Stone.