Amanda Seyfried showed her support for ex-husband Thomas Sadoski by attending the opening night of his Broadway play Downstate with a bouquet of flowers. Seyfried was spotted at the Booth Theatre in New York City on November 15, where Sadoski stars in the production. Her appearance came two months after the couple announced their separation following nine years of marriage.

Seyfried was photographed with flowers and was seen interacting with guests before the performance. She also attended the after-party where she and Sadoski were photographed together.

Amanda Seyfried supports Thomas Sadoski after separation

Sadoski is part of the cast of Downstate, a play written by Bruce Norris. The production follows four men convicted of sexual offences against minors who live in a supervised group home in Illinois. Their lives are disrupted when one of their accusers arrives to confront his abuser. The play originally premiered at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in 2018 before having an off-Broadway run in New York in 2022.