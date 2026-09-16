Actors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski confirm separation after nine years of marriage

While rumours were doing the rounds for quite some time, actors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have now confirmed that news of their separation is true. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and have two children. While no concrete reasons for this separation have been presented to the public, the actors continue to have a good bond and co-parent their children.
Amanda Seyfried is quite well known for her roles in movies like Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!, Dear John and The Dropout for which she won the Emmy for Lead Actress Role. Thomas on the other hand is also an actor known for The Newsroom and Life in Pieces. The duo has also been involved in theatre. Reportedly, they actually met in theatres while performing at the Broadway play The Way We Get By in 2015. It was only a year later while filming for The Last Word in 2016 the two came close and started a relationship. After waiting for a green signal from their families, the duo finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017. The couple have two children – a daughter, Nina born in 2017 and a son, born in 2020. They never publicly disclosed the name of their son. In fact, the two have kept their personal life, relationship and family very private from the public eye.
Why did Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski separate?
Amanda (40) and Thomas (50) have admitted to the fact that they have been separated for a while and also added that this was the best decision they could have taken as family. The duo is still very much in touch and continues to co-parent their children. However, no concrete reason for this separation has been publicly announced.
On the work front, Amanda has a series of projects lined up including Steps on Netflix scheduled to release in November this year; The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd which is had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival; Octet, currently in post-production and Skinny Dip currently in pre-production. Thomas on the other hand starts performing in the Broadway production Downstate from October 2026. He will also be seen in The Roman and The Schopenhauer Effect.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.