Actors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski confirm separation after nine years of marriage

Why did Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski separate?

Amanda (40) and Thomas (50) have admitted to the fact that they have been separated for a while and also added that this was the best decision they could have taken as family. The duo is still very much in touch and continues to co-parent their children. However, no concrete reason for this separation has been publicly announced.

On the work front, Amanda has a series of projects lined up including Steps on Netflix scheduled to release in November this year; The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd which is had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival; Octet, currently in post-production and Skinny Dip currently in pre-production. Thomas on the other hand starts performing in the Broadway production Downstate from October 2026. He will also be seen in The Roman and The Schopenhauer Effect.