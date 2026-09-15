Tanishaa Mukerji says women dating married men are ‘not feminists’

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji, who's also sister to Kajol, recently took to her social media and opened up about her thoughts on feminism. She pointed out how she finds women having affairs with married men as contradicting ideas that feminism is based on.

Tanishaa Mukerji’s feminism post sparks debate; says women dating married men ‘lack boundaries’

Tanishaa recently shared a post on X and opened up about her thoughts on feminism. She wrote, “My thoughts - Women who have affairs with married men are not feminists. In fact, they are against women! Because being with someone's husband is disrespecting the wife. The man is to blame too. He lacks character! And women who chase married men are just evil! They should not be role models to our children! #feminist #genz I said what I said! #boundaries".

Many took to her comments and shared their thoughts on the same. One user wrote, “Absolutely. Anyone who deliberately destroys someone's marriage deserves to be called out irrespective of gender. My suggestion stay away from married people. With a population this huge, I’m pretty sure we all can find someone single.”