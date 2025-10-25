Tanishaa Mukerji shares reunion picture of legendary stars Tanuja and Jaya Bachchan

She accessorised it with a statement ruby ring. The picture seems to have been taken at a festive event and radiates sheer nostalgia. For the uninitiated, both the actresses ruled Hindi cinema during the 1960s-1980s. Tanuja, known for her charm and innocent screen presence, starred in several hits like Jewel Thief in 1967, Haathi Mere Saathi in 1971, Anubhav in 1971 and Mere Jeevan Saathi in 1972, to name a few. Jaya Bachchan, who began a career with Guddi, went on to deliver superhit performances in movies like Abhiman in 1973, Koshish in 1972, Chupke Chupke in 1975, Mili in 1975, Sholay, Zanjeer and others.

Both stars belong to illustrious film families. Tanuja, the daughter of actress Shobhna Samarth, was married to filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and is the mother of actresses Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji.

Jaya Bachchan, one of the most respected names in Indian cinema, married megastar Amitabh Bachchan while at the peak of her career and is the mother of actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She is also mother-in-law to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.