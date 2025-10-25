Actor Satish Shah passes away at 74, mourned by generations of fans

There are actors who act funny. And then there was Satish Shah — the man who was funny, even when he wasn’t trying to be. At 74, he has left the stage for good, reportedly due to kidney failure. But the truth is, it feels like we lost a whole era of laughter that never needed punchlines or hashtags to land.

For most of us, Satish Shah’s face wasn’t just familiar, he was comfort. Whether it was D’Mello in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) or the eternally amused Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, he was unforgettable.