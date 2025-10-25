Celebs

Actor Satish Shah passes away at 74, mourned by generations of fans
There are actors who act funny. And then there was Satish Shah — the man who was funny, even when he wasn’t trying to be. At 74, he has left the stage for good, reportedly due to kidney failure. But the truth is, it feels like we lost a whole era of laughter that never needed punchlines or hashtags to land.

Beloved actor Satish Shah, best known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, dies reportedly due to kidney failure

For most of us, Satish Shah’s face wasn’t just familiar, he was comfort. Whether it was D’Mello in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) or the eternally amused Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, he was unforgettable.

In an industry obsessed with stardom, Satish Shah never needed to headline a poster — his timing was the headline. From the chaos of the 80s satire to the polished sitcom revolution of the 2000s, he evolved without selling out. He could play 55 different roles in 55 different episodes in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and still make us believe each one had its own life, quirks, and dignity. That wasn’t just acting.

Now when comedy feels forced, algorithm-tested, and politically cautious, his brand of humour was dangerous in its simplicity. His Indravadan wasn’t just funny, he was India’s collective dad energy before memes found the word for it.

Satish Shah’s death isn’t just the passing of a veteran actor. It’s the fading echo of the kind of comedy that didn’t need explanation, but only observation. He reminded us that wit doesn’t come from cruelty, it comes from clarity. That the best laughs are the ones that hit you right between the ribs and the heart.

Some actors die with a filmography. Satish Shah leaves behind that timeless, tea-sipping laughter that belonged to Indian living rooms before OTT swallowed them whole.

Rest well, Indravadan. You made sarcasm an emotion.

