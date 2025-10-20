Asrani dies at the age of 84, nephew confirms

Veteran actor Asrani has passed away at the age of 84, his nephew Ashok Asrani confirmed. The multifaceted Hindi cinema actor, Govardhan Asrani, breathed his last around 4 PM following a prolonged illness. A native of Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani completed his schooling at St. Xavier’s School in the city.

Across several decades, Asrani delivered countless memorable performances, earning a permanent place in the hearts of audiences. With a career spanning over fifty years and more than 350 films, Asrani was best known for his comedic and supporting roles, which often served as the emotional and humorous pillars of many iconic Hindi films.