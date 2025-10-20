Asrani dies at the age of 84, nephew confirms

Veteran actor Asrani has passed away at the age of 84, his nephew Ashok Asrani confirmed. The multifaceted Hindi cinema actor, Govardhan Asrani, breathed his last around 4 PM following a prolonged illness. A native of Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani completed his schooling at St. Xavier’s School in the city.
Across several decades, Asrani delivered countless memorable performances, earning a permanent place in the hearts of audiences. With a career spanning over fifty years and more than 350 films, Asrani was best known for his comedic and supporting roles, which often served as the emotional and humorous pillars of many iconic Hindi films.
The 1970s marked the golden phase of his career, establishing him as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after character actors. He appeared in celebrated films such as Mere Apne, Koshish, Bawarchi, Parichay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Chhoti Si Baat, Rafoo Chakkar, and of course, Sholay where his portrayal of a quirky jail warden became a timeless cultural reference.
Asrani turned writer and director for the 1977 film Chala Murari Hero Banne, in which he also played the lead role. He further directed films like Salaam Memsaab (1979) and several others over the years. Asrani also made his presence felt in Gujarati cinema, taking on lead roles and enjoying considerable popularity during the 1970s and 1980s.
