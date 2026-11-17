Amitabh Bachchan has shared a special birthday wish for his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who turned 15 on November 16. He took to his personal blog on Monday to extend his blessings to the teenager, daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In his message, Amitabh referred to Aaradhya as the family's granddaughter and prayed for her happiness and good fortune. “Ghar ki poti ka janam diwas sunehra aur bhagyashaali rahe, yahi Ishwar se prarthana hai,” he wrote, which translates to, “May the granddaughter of the family have a golden and fortunate birthday. This is my prayer to God.”

The actor also shared photographs from his customary Sunday darshan and thanked people who had visited him and offered their blessings. He described the affection he received as unforgettable and acknowledged the prayers and wishes of his fans.

Aaradhya Bachchan turns 15: A look at her family

Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011, to Abhishek and Aishwarya, who married in April 2007. She is the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and the cousin of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.