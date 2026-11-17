Amitabh Bachchan has shared a special birthday wish for his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who turned 15 on November 16. He took to his personal blog on Monday to extend his blessings to the teenager, daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
In his message, Amitabh referred to Aaradhya as the family's granddaughter and prayed for her happiness and good fortune. “Ghar ki poti ka janam diwas sunehra aur bhagyashaali rahe, yahi Ishwar se prarthana hai,” he wrote, which translates to, “May the granddaughter of the family have a golden and fortunate birthday. This is my prayer to God.”
The actor also shared photographs from his customary Sunday darshan and thanked people who had visited him and offered their blessings. He described the affection he received as unforgettable and acknowledged the prayers and wishes of his fans.
Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011, to Abhishek and Aishwarya, who married in April 2007. She is the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and the cousin of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
Despite growing up in one of India's most prominent film families, Aaradhya has largely remained away from the public eye. She occasionally accompanies her mother to international events and public appearances, including the Cannes Film Festival, where Aishwarya has been a regular guest.
Amitabh has maintained a personal blog, titled Bachchan Bol, on Tumblr for several years. The actor began blogging in April 2008 and has developed a habit of sharing daily entries, often late at night or in the early hours of the morning. His posts, which he numbers sequentially as 'DAY' entries, offer glimpses into his personal routine, family moments, film projects, thoughts on life, poetry and interactions with fans. He also frequently expresses gratitude to his followers, whom he affectionately refers to as his extended family (EF). In a 2019 conversation with Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan explained that he numbers his posts to make it easier to track what he wrote on a particular day. He has continued the practice for years, making the blog an unusually consistent record of his everyday thoughts and experiences.
Meanwhile, Amitabh continues to host the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the film front, he is expected to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.