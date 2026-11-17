The meeting took place on 14 November 1963. Nehru died on 27 May 1964, following a heart attack. He was 74.

Teen Murti Bhavan served as Nehru’s official residence for 16 years, from 1948 until his death. The building was later converted into a museum dedicated to his life and legacy.

Akhtar had previously spoken about meeting Nehru as a teenager during a 2023 interview. Recalling the incident, he said it took place in Aligarh, where the then Prime Minister had arrived to lay the foundation stone for a university library.

Akhtar and his friends had been assigned to sing the national anthem at the event. After Nehru addressed the gathering, the young Akhtar ran after his car to give him a picture of the leader along with a tricolour drawn on a piece of paper.

He recalled that a neighbour had given him the picture. Nehru may have assumed that Akhtar had drawn it himself and signed it with his pen. The lyricist said he continues to preserve the autograph as a treasured possession.