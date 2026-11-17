Comedian Jeff Ross, 61, got two pieces of life-changing news on Monday, Nov. 16: his oncologist told him he is cancer-free, and he learned he had earned the first Grammy nomination of his career.
The Roastmaster General was nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride, the Netflix special in which he looks back on losing his parents and his grandfather. He is a first-time nominee, according to the Recording Academy.
Jeff shared the moment in an Instagram video he recorded while sitting and waiting for his oncologist to go over his scan results. Friends and fans kept calling, he explained, because his show about his cancer had just been nominated for a Grammy.
The clip ends abruptly when a medical professional knocks and walks into the room. Jeff later posted the good news in the caption, saying, “Today I beat the odds twice. Grammy nominated and cancer-free. Turns out I’m harder to kill than I am to listen to. 🙏🍌”
Best known for ruthless celebrity roasts on Comedy Central and Netflix, Jeff takes a more personal turn in Take a Banana for the Ride. The special is a filmed version of his autobiographical Broadway show and covers his New Jersey upbringing, his mother's death from cancer when he was a teenager, and his father's death five years later.
The title comes from his grandfather, a retired Bronx construction worker whom Ross cared for in his early twenties. Each night, as Ross headed into Manhattan to chase stage time, his grandfather sent him off with a banana and the reminder to take one for the ride. Ross has described it as a tough guy's way of saying he loves you.
The comedian was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in the fall of 2024 after his first routine colonoscopy at age 60. He had no symptoms and says he felt great at the time. He went public with the news in June 2025 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
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