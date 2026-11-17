Jeff shared the moment in an Instagram video he recorded while sitting and waiting for his oncologist to go over his scan results. Friends and fans kept calling, he explained, because his show about his cancer had just been nominated for a Grammy.

The clip ends abruptly when a medical professional knocks and walks into the room. Jeff later posted the good news in the caption, saying, “Today I beat the odds twice. Grammy nominated and cancer-free. Turns out I’m harder to kill than I am to listen to. 🙏🍌”

Best known for ruthless celebrity roasts on Comedy Central and Netflix, Jeff takes a more personal turn in Take a Banana for the Ride. The special is a filmed version of his autobiographical Broadway show and covers his New Jersey upbringing, his mother's death from cancer when he was a teenager, and his father's death five years later.