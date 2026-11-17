A quarter of a century after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) brought Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan together on screen, filmmaker Karan Johar has sparked speculation about a possible reunion of the actors. A new teaser shared by the director hints at the return of the much-loved pair, albeit for an advertisement.
Karan took to social media to share a video teasing a K3G-inspired collaboration between Kareena and Hrithik for Airbnb. While the clip stops short of revealing their faces, its carefully chosen visuals offer a nostalgic callback to their characters in the 2001 family drama.
The video opens with Kareena applying lipstick, reminiscent of her memorable introduction as Pooja Sharma, better known as Poo, in K3G. Meanwhile, Hrithik is seen slipping into a leather jacket and shoes, evoking his character Rohan Raichand, affectionately called Laddoo, from the film.
Sharing the clip, Karan wrote, “Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti (Some stories don't end even after 25 years).”
The possibility of seeing the actors together again prompted an enthusiastic response from fans. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented, “We want a movie with them.” Several others echoed the sentiment, expressing their disappointment that the reunion was seemingly for an advertisement rather than a feature film.
Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Karan Johar, the film followed the Raichand family and the rift caused when Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) married Anjali (Kajol) against his father's wishes.
Hrithik portrayed Rohan, Rahul's younger brother, who returns home years later to reunite his estranged family. Kareena played Poo, Anjali's younger sister, who eventually falls in love with Rohan. Their playful romance, complemented by Kareena's flamboyant portrayal of Poo and Hrithik's screen presence, became one of the film's memorable subplots.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's crime drama Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. Hrithik, on the other hand, is preparing for Krrish 4. The upcoming film, which is currently in development, will mark his directorial debut.