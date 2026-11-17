A quarter of a century after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) brought Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan together on screen, filmmaker Karan Johar has sparked speculation about a possible reunion of the actors. A new teaser shared by the director hints at the return of the much-loved pair, albeit for an advertisement.

Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan tease Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion after 25 years

Karan took to social media to share a video teasing a K3G-inspired collaboration between Kareena and Hrithik for Airbnb. While the clip stops short of revealing their faces, its carefully chosen visuals offer a nostalgic callback to their characters in the 2001 family drama.