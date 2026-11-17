Divorce isn’t cheap

“For me, selling my ring was really about closing that chapter of my life and putting something from my past toward building a better future for myself and my kids,” she told PEOPLE magazine. “The reality is that divorce isn’t cheap, and as a solo mom of three, I’ve been working really hard to get back on my feet and create financial stability for us,” she added.

She told TMZ she sees the sale as reinvesting something from her past into her future. She also hopes to put some of the proceeds toward her debt and possibly donate a portion to women rebuilding their lives after difficult marriages.

Kayla filed for divorce in March 2025 and announced the split on Instagram that June, after seven years of marriage. The divorce was finalised on July 1, 2026.

What Ryan Lochte's settlement means for their three children

Under the settlement: Kayla has primary custody of the couple’s three children: Caiden, Liv and Georgia. Ryan Lochte pays $1,000 a month in child support. And neither side receives alimony. Ryan is solely responsible for a $100,000 federal tax lien from the marriage.