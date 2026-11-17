Sai Pallavi has the knack of making traditional wear seem so effortlessly chic. For the launch of OM- Chapter 1 in Hyderabad, the actress opted for an elegant ivory Kanjivaram silk saree that was beautified with kundan work. The gorgeous saree, which is priced at around Rs 68,500, belongs to The Saffron House’s range.

Sai Pallavi's ivory Kanjivaram saree features intricate Gandaberunda motifs

According to reports, the saree is made at The Saffron House. The saree has an elegant body that comes in the colour ivory and is adorned with kundan designs based on the Gandaberunda bird, a mythical bird with two heads. The kundan designs include gemstones in green and ruby red, along with gold polki. The bird-inspired designs resemble wings spread out and are arranged in a curved pattern across the saree.