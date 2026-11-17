Sai Pallavi has the knack of making traditional wear seem so effortlessly chic. For the launch of OM- Chapter 1 in Hyderabad, the actress opted for an elegant ivory Kanjivaram silk saree that was beautified with kundan work. The gorgeous saree, which is priced at around Rs 68,500, belongs to The Saffron House’s range.
According to reports, the saree is made at The Saffron House. The saree has an elegant body that comes in the colour ivory and is adorned with kundan designs based on the Gandaberunda bird, a mythical bird with two heads. The kundan designs include gemstones in green and ruby red, along with gold polki. The bird-inspired designs resemble wings spread out and are arranged in a curved pattern across the saree.
In addition to that, there is a beautiful golden zari border design on the saree. A floral jaal design is also seen on the edges of the drape and on the pallu. The ivory, gold and jewel tones resemble temple jewellery woven into the fabric.
Though there is a matching blouse that goes along with the saree, Sai Pallavi preferred to wear a different, red blouse that was decorated with zari work. The colour perfectly complemented the ruby-red stones on the saree designs. She wore temple-jewelled ear cuffs with small jhumkis attached at their ends as accessories. Kadas were used in her hands for the purpose of giving a traditional look. She completed the look with golden high heels.
Sai Pallavi maintained an understated look for her makeup. She used matte foundation, blushed cheeks, nude pink lips and some pink eyeshadow. Eyelashes were enhanced with mascara. Her centre-parted curls were left open, completing the look. Sai Pallavi is currently promoting OM- Chapter 1 after wrapping up promotions for Namit Malhotra's Ramayana.
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