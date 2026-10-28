Benarasi tissue and organza: Sai Pallavi’s sarees for Ramayana promotions can be your Diwali inspiration

During the premiere of the film Ramayana: Part 1 at the Academy Theatre in Los Angeles, Sai Pallavi wore the pink Inayat Saree Set by Hyderabad-based couturier Anushree Reddy. The light organza saree was decorated with golden zari designs. The gold embroidery was striking against the fuchsia saree.

She wore the traditional saree but tied the pallu in some pleats and pinned it to her shoulder. Her studded earrings, bangles worn on her right hand, and studded rings rounded out her attire. She held her prayer beads in her left hand. Her makeup included pink blusher, mauve lipstick, and some eyeshadow. A red bindi topped up her red-carpet look.