Benarasi tissue and organza: Sai Pallavi’s sarees for Ramayana promotions can be your Diwali inspiration

Sai Pallavi embraced the beauty of Indian sarees at five events during the Ramayana: Part 1 promotion. The sarees she wore varied from a navy blue Banarasi Katan silk saree to a pink-gold Kanjivaram saree and a peach-orange silk saree. Each of the sarees was unique in its own way, starting from the zari borders and metalwork, to traditional jewellery. She kept her styling simple, with minimal makeup, neat hair, and her japa mala, which she wears on certain occasions.
During the premiere of the film Ramayana: Part 1 at the Academy Theatre in Los Angeles, Sai Pallavi wore the pink Inayat Saree Set by Hyderabad-based couturier Anushree Reddy. The light organza saree was decorated with golden zari designs. The gold embroidery was striking against the fuchsia saree.
She wore the traditional saree but tied the pallu in some pleats and pinned it to her shoulder. Her studded earrings, bangles worn on her right hand, and studded rings rounded out her attire. She held her prayer beads in her left hand. Her makeup included pink blusher, mauve lipstick, and some eyeshadow. A red bindi topped up her red-carpet look.
During the launch event in Chennai, Sai Pallavi selected a navy blue Banarasi Katan silk saree, which represented the cultural tradition of Banarasi weaving. The choice of the blue colour gave an elegant look to the outfit, while the use of silk showcased the beauty of the weave. It was a unique choice amongst her promotional wear.
For Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp in Delhi, Sai Pallavi donned a royal look by wearing a Pink & Gold Kanjivaram saree. The saree was of Golden color with pink border. Both the border and the saree had beautiful zari work. Even her pink blouse was adorned with gold zari. She adorned herself with gold temple jewellery studded with pink stones, gold jhumkis, bangles around her right hand, and rings on both her hands. The japa mala hung from the pallu. Her centre-parted hairstyle with a half-updo highlighted her beautiful curly hair. She wore minimal makeup, including pink blush, golden highlighter, red bindi, and eyeliner.
For the event held in Mumbai, Sai Pallavi wore an orange-peach coloured tissue Chanderi silk by Jaya Rathore. The fabric had a shimmery appearance that complemented the drape of the pallu. The borders were heavily embroidered with zari designs, whereas the saree was heavily zardozi-finished. Her makeup was minimal, with a dewy foundation, highlighter, soft eyeshadow, kohl, and nude lipstick. The subtle colour and radiant finish added to the elegance of the overall look.
At the Hyderabad event, Sai Pallavi adorned herself with a Benarasi tissue silk saree by Nitika Gujral that was dark purple-lavender in colour and had a golden metallic sheen. The heavy weaving in its border, along with zari work, made the saree look royal. The blouse that went with the saree had zari work on the front, back, and sleeves. The saree had a flowing pallu, along with her drop earrings, multiple studded kadas and her japa mala, which she carried in her left hand.
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