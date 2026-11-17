For generations of devotees, Chhath Puja has been synonymous with the soulful voice of Sharda Sinha. Her folk songs, steeped in devotion and the cultural traditions of Bihar, continue to find a place in celebrations across the country. But her final Chhath recording, Dukhva Mitaaye Chhathi Maiya, carries a particularly poignant story.
Sharda Sinha was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018. However, her illness did not immediately take her away from the world of music. The singer continued performing and recording even as she underwent treatment. In fact, many of her admirers remained unaware of the extent of her health struggles for a long time.
Her music continued to accompany Chhath celebrations, with her devotional compositions becoming an integral part of the festival's soundscape.
On September 22, 2024, Sharda Sinha's husband, Brij Kishore Sinha, passed away following a brain haemorrhage, reportedly after suffering a fall at home. The couple had shared nearly 54 years of marriage.
His death was a devastating personal loss for the singer. According to accounts of her final days, she had expressed a wish to be taken to Gulabi Ghat in Patna for her last rites, the same cremation ground where her husband had been bid farewell.
In what would become her final Chhath song, Sharda prayed to Chhathi Maiya for the well-being of others, including the blessing of an enduring marital bond. The prayer was especially moving given the personal loss she had endured.
Music remained her companion at AIIMS
Sharda Sinha was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on October 27, 2024, as her condition deteriorated.
Even during her hospital stay, music remained close to her. Despite requiring oxygen support, she reportedly continued practising Kabir's Nirgun bhajan Saiyaan Nikal Gaye, Main Na Ladi Thi.
The choice of a spiritual composition centred on separation and life's impermanence was particularly poignant in the aftermath of her husband's death.
Dukhva Mitaaye Chhathi Maiya: A prayer for other women
Before her hospitalisation, Sharda Sinha had spoken to Patna-based lyricist Hriday Narayan Jha, who had encouraged her to record Chhath songs that year as well. The collaboration resulted in Dukhva Mitaaye Chhathi Maiya, which would become her final Chhath offering.
The song includes the prayer, 'Achal Sohag Dih Maiya, Kaini Barat Tohar, Kaini Barat Tohar', requesting Chhathi Maiya to bless married women with lasting marital happiness.
She also prays for the health and well-being of her family. The sentiment takes on a deeper significance when viewed against the backdrop of her own circumstances. Having lost her life partner after more than five decades together, Sinha's prayer for the enduring marital happiness of other women makes the song an especially emotional composition.
Her son shared the song as the family prayed for her recovery
On November 4, 2024, her son, Anshuman Sinha, shared an emotional video featuring the singer's final Chhath song alongside family footage. He was reportedly working on the video on the AIIMS campus and used the post to appeal to people to pray for his mother's recovery.
The following day, November 5, 2024, Sharda Sinha passed away at around 9.20 pm, on the first day of Chhath Puja, Nahay Khay. Her death marked the end of an extraordinary musical journey, but her songs have continued to resonate with devotees.
Her final journey from the same ghat as her husband
In keeping with her reported last wish, Sharda Sinha's mortal remains were taken to Gulabi Ghat in Patna, where her husband had been cremated.
Today, Dukhva Mitaaye Chhathi Maiya remains more than a devotional composition. It is a reminder of Sharda Sinha's unwavering relationship with music, her faith in Chhathi Maiya and the personal emotions that found expression through her voice.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.