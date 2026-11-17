On September 22, 2024, Sharda Sinha's husband, Brij Kishore Sinha, passed away following a brain haemorrhage, reportedly after suffering a fall at home. The couple had shared nearly 54 years of marriage.

His death was a devastating personal loss for the singer. According to accounts of her final days, she had expressed a wish to be taken to Gulabi Ghat in Patna for her last rites, the same cremation ground where her husband had been bid farewell.

In what would become her final Chhath song, Sharda prayed to Chhathi Maiya for the well-being of others, including the blessing of an enduring marital bond. The prayer was especially moving given the personal loss she had endured.

Music remained her companion at AIIMS

Sharda Sinha was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on October 27, 2024, as her condition deteriorated.

Even during her hospital stay, music remained close to her. Despite requiring oxygen support, she reportedly continued practising Kabir's Nirgun bhajan Saiyaan Nikal Gaye, Main Na Ladi Thi.

The choice of a spiritual composition centred on separation and life's impermanence was particularly poignant in the aftermath of her husband's death.

Dukhva Mitaaye Chhathi Maiya: A prayer for other women

Before her hospitalisation, Sharda Sinha had spoken to Patna-based lyricist Hriday Narayan Jha, who had encouraged her to record Chhath songs that year as well. The collaboration resulted in Dukhva Mitaaye Chhathi Maiya, which would become her final Chhath offering.

The song includes the prayer, 'Achal Sohag Dih Maiya, Kaini Barat Tohar, Kaini Barat Tohar', requesting Chhathi Maiya to bless married women with lasting marital happiness.