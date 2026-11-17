Drawing a parallel between his own wedding and his experience of shooting for Barjatya's film, Ayushmann added, "During my wedding, I had refused to ride a horse or wear a sehra, but Soorajji made me do all of it in this film."

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's relationship

Supriya and Pankaj tied the knot in 1988 after falling in love while working together on the unreleased film Agla Mausam. Both actors had been married before and had separated from their respective partners before beginning their relationship. The couple dated for around two years before getting married.

Pankaj reportedly wanted to take their relationship forward cautiously, particularly because he was concerned about how his son Shahid Kapoor, from his first marriage to Neelima Azeem, would respond to the relationship. Supriya's mother, veteran actor Dina Pathak, was also reportedly opposed to the relationship and remained apprehensive that Pankaj would eventually leave her daughter, even after the couple welcomed two children — daughter Sanah Kapur and son Ruhaan Kapur.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family drama produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under the banners of Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.