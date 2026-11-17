Director Sooraj Barjatya and the cast of his upcoming romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya recently appeared on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, host Kapil Sharma showed each guest pictures from their wedding, prompting them to reminisce about the special day and share anecdotes.
When a picture of veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur appeared on screen, Kapil remarked that Pankaj seemed rather angry in the photograph. Supriya, however, had an amusing explanation for his stern expression.
Recounting the incident, she said in Hindi, "Pankaj Kapur and I have been married for 38 years. At our wedding, Pankaj had given a deadline. He said if the wedding didn't happen in one hour, he would walk out. He kept checking the time every few minutes to see if it was done or not."
Ayushmann Khurrana recalls his teenage romance with Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana also opened up about his relationship with wife Tahira Kashyap, revealing that the two had known each other since their teenage years. The actor, who has been married for 17 years, said, "I was close to the same age as Soorajji when he got married; I was 24. Tahira and I were in the same tuition, physics first, then chemistry, and later biology. I was 17 when we started dating."
Drawing a parallel between his own wedding and his experience of shooting for Barjatya's film, Ayushmann added, "During my wedding, I had refused to ride a horse or wear a sehra, but Soorajji made me do all of it in this film."
Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's relationship
Supriya and Pankaj tied the knot in 1988 after falling in love while working together on the unreleased film Agla Mausam. Both actors had been married before and had separated from their respective partners before beginning their relationship. The couple dated for around two years before getting married.
Pankaj reportedly wanted to take their relationship forward cautiously, particularly because he was concerned about how his son Shahid Kapoor, from his first marriage to Neelima Azeem, would respond to the relationship. Supriya's mother, veteran actor Dina Pathak, was also reportedly opposed to the relationship and remained apprehensive that Pankaj would eventually leave her daughter, even after the couple welcomed two children — daughter Sanah Kapur and son Ruhaan Kapur.
About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family drama produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under the banners of Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.
The film features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, alongside Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27.