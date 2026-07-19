Real-life love stories of Bollywood stars that we forgot

While mainstream media frequently revisits iconic real-life love stories like Amitabh-Jaya or Dharmendra-Hema, the history of Indian cinema is filled with intense, passionate, or quietly steady love stories that have quietly faded away from the public collective memory.
The love story of Sunil Dutt and Nargis is arguably the most legendary and cinematic romance in the history of Indian cinema. In 1957, superstar Nargis and newcomer Sunil Dutt were cast as mother and son in the cinematic masterpiece Mother India.
During a climax scene of Mother India, where a fire spun out of control, Sunil bravely charged into the flames with only a blanket to rescue a trapped Nargis, sustaining severe burns that required hospitalization
Nargis stayed by his side and nursed him during his recovery, allowing the pair to truly get to know each other away from the public eye.
Defying societal skepticism, they married in a secret ceremony in March 1958. Following Nargis's tragic passing from pancreatic cancer in 1981, Sunil never remarried, carrying his love for her until his own death in 2005.
Long before the era of modern paparazzi, the romance between the swashbuckling Dev Anand and the reigning singing superstar Suraiya was Bollywood's ultimate tragic love story. The duo fell deeply in love on the sets of Vidya (1948). During a shoot, a boat capsized, and Dev Anand heroically saved Suraiya from drowning—a moment straight out of a movie script that cemented their real-life bond.
Dev Anand later proposed to her with a diamond ring, approximately worth INR 3,000, which back then was a massive amount. However, Suraiya's strict grandmother fiercely opposed the alliance due to religious differences. Yielding to intense family pressure, a heartbroken Suraiya chose not to marry Dev Anand. While Dev Anand eventually moved on and married actress Mona Singha (Kalpana Kartik), Suraiya chose to remain unmarried for the rest of her life, keeping the memories of their short-lived romance private until her passing in 2004.
In an industry known for turbulent relationships, Shashi Kapoor and English theatre actress Jennifer Kendal’s love story was a quiet, revolutionary masterpiece. They met in Calcutta in 1956, where Jennifer was performing with her father’s traveling theatre company, Shakespeareana, and Shashi was working with Prithvi Theatre.
Though Jennifer's father strongly disapproved of the match, the couple stood their ground and got married in 1958. For over two decades, Jennifer was Shashi’s emotional anchor, keeping the grounded star away from the superficial excesses of showbiz. Together, they channeled their shared passion for the arts into rebuilding Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre. When Jennifer tragically passed away in1984 from cancer, a part of Shashi died with her. He grew increasingly reclusive, and those close to him noted that he never truly recovered from the grief of losing his lifelong muse.
While Salman Khan's bachelorhood is a running joke in pop culture, back in the late 1980s, he came incredibly close to walking down the aisle with Sangeeta Bijlani, a former Miss India and established actress.
The two dated for nearly seven years and were deeply serious about a future together. In fact, their wedding was finalised for May 27, 1994, and wedding invitations had officially been printed and distributed. However, the wedding was abruptly called off, just weeks before the ceremony. While the exact reasons remained a mystery for years, Sangeeta later moved on to marry cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. But unlike most other bitter Bollywood breakups, the two managed to maintain a respectful friendship.