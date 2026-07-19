Real-life love stories of Bollywood stars that we forgot

The love story of Sunil Dutt and Nargis is arguably the most legendary and cinematic romance in the history of Indian cinema. In 1957, superstar Nargis and newcomer Sunil Dutt were cast as mother and son in the cinematic masterpiece Mother India.

During a climax scene of Mother India, where a fire spun out of control, Sunil bravely charged into the flames with only a blanket to rescue a trapped Nargis, sustaining severe burns that required hospitalization

Nargis stayed by his side and nursed him during his recovery, allowing the pair to truly get to know each other away from the public eye.

Defying societal skepticism, they married in a secret ceremony in March 1958. Following Nargis's tragic passing from pancreatic cancer in 1981, Sunil never remarried, carrying his love for her until his own death in 2005.