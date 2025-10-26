Sangeeta Bijlani was set to marry Salman Khan; what led her to call off the ceremony?

Sangeeta, on her part, didn’t rant or spill dirty details. When asked, she just said, “Haan, woh jhooth toh nahi tha,” about the wedding cards. Recently she hinted at another reason — control. He controlled her wardrobe choices, she said. It sounds small until you remember that’s how control starts - with a hemline.

Whatever the final straw was, she walked. She later married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, but that relationship also ended. While Salman went on to date several other famous women.

And now decades later, when they bump into each other, there’s no bad blood, just easy smiles. Salman and Sangeeta both know that they dodged a public marriage that could’ve ended messily like most Bollywood ones.

So what was it — betrayal, incompatibility, or just bad timing? Bollywood won’t tell you. But if the cards were printed and the bride backed out, it’s safe to say someone read the fine print just in time.