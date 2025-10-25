Did Salman Khan’s hand really make it to the final cut of Aishwarya Rai’s most iconic film?

Film journalist Anupama Chopra noted in her writings about Devdas’s chaotic shoot that Salman, despite his breakup with Aishwarya, was a frequent visitor on set — much to the crew’s discomfort. One particular day, Sanjay was trying to perfect the thorn-removal scene. Enter Salman, ever the uninvited leading man, casually demonstrating how Devdas “should” do it. Sanjay, ever the opportunist for cinematic serendipity, told the camera crew to roll. The shot, or at least the hand movement was too perfect to discard. And so it stayed.

In the final cut, the camera doesn’t reveal a face, just a hand. The audience saw only Devdas’s tenderness. Insiders, though, swear they saw the ghost of a real love story flicker for a second — Salman helping Aishwarya, one last time, on a set drenched in artifice and emotion.