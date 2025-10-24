Janhvi Kapoor gets fan support as Kajol, Twinkle, and Karan are slammed over comments on infidelity

It goes without saying that millennials and Gen-Z are of two minds when it comes to most relationship issues; but what about Generation X? How does their stance on romantic issues differ from the younger crop?

In the newest episode of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Amazon Prime talk show Too Much, the celebrity hosts along with their guest Karan Johar, shocked audiences when they implied physical cheating or sexual infidelity is not as egregious as emotional infidelity.

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna slammed for normalising infidelity

Twinkle and Kajol asked Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar the question, "Is emotional cheating worse than physical cheating?" Karan sided with Twinkle and Kajol and moved to one side of the room and shared that physical infidelity is not a deal breaker and can often be 'ignored' eventhough it's a mkstake.

Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, did not agree with them. "But they're both bad, how can one be worse than the other?" Janhvi quipped