Janhvi Kapoor gets fan support as Kajol, Twinkle, and Karan are slammed over comments on infidelity

It goes without saying that millennials and Gen-Z are of two minds when it comes to most relationship issues; but what about Generation X? How does their stance on romantic issues differ from the younger crop?
In the newest episode of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Amazon Prime talk show Too Much, the celebrity hosts along with their guest Karan Johar, shocked audiences when they implied physical cheating or sexual infidelity is not as egregious as emotional infidelity.
Twinkle and Kajol asked Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar the question, "Is emotional cheating worse than physical cheating?" Karan sided with Twinkle and Kajol and moved to one side of the room and shared that physical infidelity is not a deal breaker and can often be 'ignored' eventhough it's a mkstake.
Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, did not agree with them. "But they're both bad, how can one be worse than the other?" Janhvi quipped
An undecided Janhvi stood in the middle of the room without being able to pick a side, when Karan said physical cheating is not a dealbreaker. And when Twinkle Khanna commented, "Raat gayi, baat gayi", Janhvi disagreed and said, "Nahin, nahin, baat nahi jaati."
Twinkle, Kajol and KJo have been criticised for their unfiltered comments on a topic as sensitive as infidelity. Fans also applauded Janhvi's clarity and her honesty when dealing with the situation as this.
One user said "Jahnvi is the only one with standards here. I'm glad she stood her ground."
Another user pointed out that it was wrong for the hosts to normalise cheating. "Big respect to Janhvi for standing her ground, even when she had to do it alone. It was so disappointing to see those so called role models justifying cheating and saying things like “you’ll eventually get into this circle," they wrote on social media.
Another user wrote, "Kudos to janhvi for standing her ground. and tomatoes for the boomers trying to devalue her stand by calling her young."
