Suniel Shetty describes Virat and Anushka’s emotional moment after IPL win as ‘a love story sealed with glory’

Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s triumphant IPL win, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared his admiration for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s heartfelt post-match moment.

Suniel Shetty talks about Virushka’s heartfelt moment at IPL 2025 finals

Describing their emotional embrace as “a love story sealed with glory,” Suniel Shetty praised the couple for their enduring bond, both on and off the field. Taking to Instagram, the Dhadkan actor shared a sweet video of Anushka running toward Virat as they share a warm hug after the historic win. The actress is seen wiping her husband’s tears. Sharing this heartwarming moment, Suniel reflected on Virat Kohli’s long and passionate journey in the Indian Premier League.

Calling Virat “the man who gave IPL its fiercest roar,” Suniel praises him as one of the most passionate and aggressive competitors in the league, someone who has brought unmatched intensity and charisma to the tournament. The 63-year-old actor wrote, “18 years. Countless runs. Infinite belief. And… destiny finally wore Red. Virat Kohli — the man who gave IPL its fiercest roar — finally lifts the trophy he’s chased with heart, fire and soul. This isn’t just a win. It’s a love story sealed with glory @virat.kohli @anushkasharma.”