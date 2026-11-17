Kylie Jenner wore a rare Roberto Cavalli gown from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2006 collection at the 2026 Governors Awards. However, the version she wore differed from the original runway design, which featured a revealing cutout at the back. According to reports, the gown was sourced from vintage retailer Resurrection Vintage and was modified to create a more conservative look.

Kylie Jenner’s vintage Roberto Cavalli gown

The embellished silk slip dress featured a champagne-gold finish, a high cowl neckline, short cap sleeves and a low, crisscrossed back. The original runway version had a keyhole cutout on the lower back that exposed the model’s G-string. Jenner’s version did not feature the same revealing detail, giving the design a more covered-up appearance.