Kylie Jenner wore a rare Roberto Cavalli gown from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2006 collection at the 2026 Governors Awards. However, the version she wore differed from the original runway design, which featured a revealing cutout at the back. According to reports, the gown was sourced from vintage retailer Resurrection Vintage and was modified to create a more conservative look.
The embellished silk slip dress featured a champagne-gold finish, a high cowl neckline, short cap sleeves and a low, crisscrossed back. The original runway version had a keyhole cutout on the lower back that exposed the model’s G-string. Jenner’s version did not feature the same revealing detail, giving the design a more covered-up appearance.
Jenner shared a glimpse of the outfit on her Instagram Story. She skipped the red carpet, while her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, posed for photographers alone in a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo. The couple later joined each other inside the ceremony.
Founded by Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, the fashion house became known for its bold prints, animal motifs, embellished fabrics, leather detailing and figure-hugging silhouettes, with its collections often featuring elaborate eveningwear and statement pieces. It gained wider international attention during the 1990s, particularly after its animal-print designs became popular among celebrities. The brand expanded beyond womenswear into menswear, denim, footwear, handbags, accessories, fragrances, eyewear and home collections.
After founder Roberto Cavalli stepped away from the company's leadership in 2015, several designers took charge of its creative direction. Fausto Puglisi has held the position since 2020, continuing to reinterpret the house's flamboyant aesthetic. In May 2026, brand management company Marquee Brands agreed to acquire a majority stake in the fashion house from Dubai-based Damac Group, which retained a minority interest.
The 17th annual Governors Awards took place on November 15 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood. Organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the ceremony honours significant contributions to cinema.
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