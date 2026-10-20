Why did Victoria’s Secret choose Kylie Jenner for the $50 million fantasy bra?

Kylie Jenner made an unexpected appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18, while wearing the new $50 million Fantasy Bra by the company. The 29-year-old reality TV personality and beauty tycoon displayed the record-breaking Fantasy Bra that was adorned with thousands of diamonds and a dazzling yellow diamond centre stone. Her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her son, Aire, accompanied her at the show.

Why was Kylie Jenner chosen for the record-breaking fantasy bra?

The bra, which was designed by JACOB & CO., contains 4,410 diamonds of various cut styles. These include a giant 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond in a radiant cut style. The price of the design has been estimated to be around $50 million, making it the costliest Fantasy Bra ever created by Victoria’s Secret. The reason behind choosing Kylie Jenner has been revealed by Adam Selman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer at Victoria’s Secret & Co.