Why did Victoria’s Secret choose Kylie Jenner for the $50 million fantasy bra?

Kylie Jenner made an unexpected appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18, while wearing the new $50 million Fantasy Bra by the company. The 29-year-old reality TV personality and beauty tycoon displayed the record-breaking Fantasy Bra that was adorned with thousands of diamonds and a dazzling yellow diamond centre stone. Her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her son, Aire, accompanied her at the show.
The bra, which was designed by JACOB & CO., contains 4,410 diamonds of various cut styles. These include a giant 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond in a radiant cut style. The price of the design has been estimated to be around $50 million, making it the costliest Fantasy Bra ever created by Victoria’s Secret. The reason behind choosing Kylie Jenner has been revealed by Adam Selman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer at Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Selman said, “Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing." He further added, “That’s the exact same thing that we do. Like, the show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that. She’s really created her own culture, which how many people can say that?”
Moreover, Selman pointed out that the revival of the Fantasy Bra was among the elements requested by fans following last year's event. It was important for the company to create an unforgettable experience using a glamorous piece of jewellery. “So we thought, ‘Okay, how do we do this in a really fun, excessive way?’ Because that’s what it is: a truly excessive piece of jewellery and artistry. It’s almost museum quality,” he said.
Discussing the decision to pair Kylie Jenner with the iconic design, Selman added, “I think it’s an interesting pairing that we’re giving the fans: we’re giving them what they want with this amazing Fantasy Bra, and we’re going to put it on an unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact. I think it’s fun. I think it’s really joyful, and I think it’s fun to celebrate in a different way that people aren’t going to expect,” he said, adding, “It’s for the fans. It really is for the fans.”
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