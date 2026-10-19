Kylie Jenner's fantasy bra sparks mixed internet reactions

Kylie Jenner's fantasy bra has raised controversy online following the debut runway appearance of the reality show star and makeup mogul at Victoria’s Secret on October 18. The $50 million diamond-encrusted bra has been viewed as exciting and controversial, with some admirers praising her for making the big appearance while others criticise the move.
Kylie Jenner's fantasy bra, which had not appeared on the ramp since 2018, became one of the most exciting moments. The garment is allegedly designed with the help of jeweller Jacob Arabo from Jacob & Co. It consists of 4,410 natural diamonds and one 75.54-carat radiant-cut yellow diamond.
As per the report, this particular bra has a value of $50 million, which makes it the costliest fantasy bra that has ever been designed. The bra is said to weigh around 4 pounds (1.8kg), and 15 skilled artists have worked for more than 1,000 hours on it.
Online reactions, however, were far from unanimous. One person said, "IT'S HER! After 8 years, the Fantasy Bra is back, and Kylie Jenner has been chosen to wear Victoria's Secret's most luxurious piece!" Another fan complimented the look but did not forget about her sister: "She beat out Kendall; she always would have wanted to model it; it looks spectacular."
But not everyone agreed with the choice. One person said, "Absolute bullshit and a smack in the face to the actual models who worked hard." Another user talked about Kylie Jenner being undeserving: "all those angels working hard to be on that spotlight then she just took it from them... what money can do."
Kylie Jenner's fantasy bra also reignited criticism of her family's celebrity status. One commenter wrote, "This is tragic they are making this family as royalty when they only famous from a sex tape and OJ trial. TERRIBLE." Others viewed the controversy as a calculated publicity move. One user summed up that perspective, saying, "It's simple marketing, everybody's talking about the topic, for better or for worse."
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