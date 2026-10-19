Kylie Jenner's fantasy bra sparks mixed internet reactions

Kylie Jenner's fantasy bra has raised controversy online following the debut runway appearance of the reality show star and makeup mogul at Victoria’s Secret on October 18. The $50 million diamond-encrusted bra has been viewed as exciting and controversial, with some admirers praising her for making the big appearance while others criticise the move.

Kylie Jenner's fantasy bra divides the internet

Kylie Jenner's fantasy bra, which had not appeared on the ramp since 2018, became one of the most exciting moments. The garment is allegedly designed with the help of jeweller Jacob Arabo from Jacob & Co. It consists of 4,410 natural diamonds and one 75.54-carat radiant-cut yellow diamond.