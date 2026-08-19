Kylie Jenner carried an Indian-made luxury clutch to BFF Jordyn's wedding

Kylie Jenner was spotted carrying the iconic black Lilian bag by Indian luxury label Ahikoza by BRHAM to Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods's wedding in Malibu. Founded by Namrata Karad, Ahikoza is an artisanal accessories brand.
Ahikoza by BRHAM can flaunt yet another high-profile client. Kylie Jenner carried their luxury Lilian barrel bag designed by founder Namrata Karad while attending Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods's wedding.
The signature bag has been embraced by several celebrities before including Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Jessica Alba and Cameron Diaz. Clearly, celebrities love this bag by an Indian brand!
The sculptural look of the rectangular luxury bag is what makes it stand out. The bag, termed 'Lilian Satin' on the official website of Ahikoza, comes in many colours: black, champagne, red and chocolate brown. All these bags are priced at ₹82,000. The bag also comes in "Lilian in leopard in calfskin" which comes in leopard print, which costs ₹97,000.
The dimensions of the barrel bag is 12.2 inches (L) x 5.1 inches (H) x 1.2 inches (D) and is described as, "Elongated, classic, statement. Most often simple is best. The Lilian is an ode to a classic silhouette, built on the foundation of craftsmanship and functionality."
The luxury Indian label shared a picture of Kylie on their official Instagram page, carrying the black bag, complementing her backless, halter black dress. " @kyliejenner carrying the LILIAN barrel bag in black satin at Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods’ nuptials in Malibu", the caption read.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods tied the knot on August 15, 2026 in Malibu at an outdoor wedding by the ocean. The couple had been friends for years and had started dating in May, 2020. Kylie attended the wedding with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as her date.
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