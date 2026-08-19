Kylie Jenner carried an Indian-made luxury clutch to BFF Jordyn's wedding

The signature bag has been embraced by several celebrities before including Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Jessica Alba and Cameron Diaz. Clearly, celebrities love this bag by an Indian brand!

What is the Lilian barrel bag?

The sculptural look of the rectangular luxury bag is what makes it stand out. The bag, termed 'Lilian Satin' on the official website of Ahikoza, comes in many colours: black, champagne, red and chocolate brown. All these bags are priced at ₹82,000. The bag also comes in "Lilian in leopard in calfskin" which comes in leopard print, which costs ₹97,000.

The dimensions of the barrel bag is 12.2 inches (L) x 5.1 inches (H) x 1.2 inches (D) and is described as, "Elongated, classic, statement. Most often simple is best. The Lilian is an ode to a classic silhouette, built on the foundation of craftsmanship and functionality."