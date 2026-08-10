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Kylie Jenner's pre-birthday celebration. Watch the video
Kylie Jenner rings in 29 with a dreamy, all-pink birthday bash surrounded by family, friends, and plenty of princess-coded glamour.
Kylie Jenner just turned 29, and her birthday celebration was nothing short of princess-coded. Surrounded by her closest friends and family, Kylie embraced an all-pink, fuchsia-themed celebration that was equal parts glamorous and playful. Here’s everything you need to know about her dreamy birthday moment.
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