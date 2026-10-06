Kylie Jenner to make OTT debut in Hulu show about bachelorette weekend

After her recent blink and miss role in Charlie XCX’s The Moment, Kylie Jenner is returning to the screens with a more structured and scripted performance in Hulu’s Bachelorette Weekend. The mystery –thriller series was announced recently and so was Jenner’s presence in the series.
From what has been revealed so far one gets to know that the show is about a Bachelorette Party where Kylie plays the bride who eventually gets murdered and suspicions land on all the other members of the group. The screenplay is being developed by Lauren Oliver based on Flora Collins’ book by the same name. What is interesting to note is that Kylie doesn’t only play a part in the series. She also takes up the role of executive producer alongside her older sister Kim Kardashian.
Previous acting pursuits
The world of acting is not new of Kylie. She has been spotted in cameos and special appearances before. She along with sister Kendall had made a small cameo as themselves in Ocean’s 8 in 2018. In 2021, she lent her voice to the character of Penelepuff in Trolls: Holiday in Harmony, an animated TV special. In 2023 she again appeared as herself in a voice role in The Simpsons. Her latest role was in The Moment where she played herself. But this time she voiced about taking up acting seriously and entering extended roles. In fact she has also mentioned that she is getting a lot of scripts with comedy interesting her as a genre more than any other. Thus, Bachelorette Weekend is a significant turn in her acting career where she comes out of the shell of playing herself in smaller roles and gets into the skin of a fully scripted character debut.
Did you spot the Kardashian- Jenners before?
While the Kardashian- Jenners have largely popularized themselves through reality television series, most of the sisters have made appearances in bigger projects earlier. Kim is relatively well known for appearing as herself and playing scripted characters in projects like Disaster Movie (2008), Drop Dead Diva (2012),American Horror Story (2023-24), All’s Fair (2025) and others. Kendall has had appearances in Hawaii Five-0 (2012), Ocean’s 8 (2018), The high Fructose Adventures of annoying Orange (2014) among others. Kourtney and Khloe have both made occasional appearances but more as themselves rather than scripted characters.
While no news of the release date, cast and other details of Bachelorette Weekend have been made public, one surely is waiting to see how the youngest Kardashian- Jenner clan member plays her role.
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