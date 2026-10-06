Kylie Jenner to make OTT debut in Hulu show about bachelorette weekend

After her recent blink and miss role in Charlie XCX’s The Moment, Kylie Jenner is returning to the screens with a more structured and scripted performance in Hulu’s Bachelorette Weekend. The mystery –thriller series was announced recently and so was Jenner’s presence in the series.

All about Bachelorette Weekend

From what has been revealed so far one gets to know that the show is about a Bachelorette Party where Kylie plays the bride who eventually gets murdered and suspicions land on all the other members of the group. The screenplay is being developed by Lauren Oliver based on Flora Collins’ book by the same name. What is interesting to note is that Kylie doesn’t only play a part in the series. She also takes up the role of executive producer alongside her older sister Kim Kardashian.