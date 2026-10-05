Rashmika Mandanna on trolls: ‘I have no intention of changing who I am’

For a while now, Rashmika Mandanna has found herself under the scrutiny of online trollings. From her acting style to the way she carries herself, everything seems to be a topic of discussion among the netizens. Now, addressing the trolling in a recent interview, she made it clear that she has no intention of changing who she is. Vijay Deverakonda, who was also part of the conversation, weighed in on the larger culture of trolling and defended the actress.

Rashmika Mandanna hits back at online trolls as Vijay Deverakonda calls out curated online narratives

Rashmika has been at the centre of online trolling for quite some time now. Some social media users call her overly expressive while others accuse her of ‘overacting’. Each comment seems like a bullet to her image. But now, standing up to her trolls, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she is not bothered by it. She said that kindness comes naturally to her and that she would rather continue being herself than worry about how people interpret her actions. “Personally, I feel that kindness is not weakness, and I am someone who wants to be kind because there are a lot of negative feelings that are going around. I want to believe in kindness and bring some kind of positivity. Even if people call that overacting, it’s fine,” she said.

Adding further to the conversation the actress said, “Not everyone is everyone’s cup of tea. I choose to be like this, and I am very happy being like this because this is just me. I don’t have to pretend to do this; this is real. I can’t fake it to make someone happy”.