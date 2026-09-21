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Mysaa teaser: Rashmika Mandanna turns into a fierce tribal warrior in this action-packed film

Mysaa teaser introduces Rashmika Mandanna in a rugged new avatar as a fearless Gond tribal woman, with underwater combat, sickle fights and intense action at the centre of the upcoming thriller
Mysaa teaser showcases Rashmika Mandanna as a fearless Gond tribal woman
Mysaa teaser: Rashmika Mandanna unleashes raw action in fierce tribal avatar
Updated on
2 min read

The Mysaa trailer has Rashmika Mandanna in a completely new avatar. Shot by Rawindra Pulle, who is making his directorial debut with this action thriller, the story revolves around the protagonist’s life after going through hardships and choosing to fight back.

Mysaa teaser shows Rashmika Mandanna as a fierce tribal woman

The Mysaa teaser starts with a monologue by the character played by Rashmika about all the struggles she has been going through. She says, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost." After that, the mood quickly shifts when she realises that she does not have to give up.

The visuals then turn to high-octane action. In the video, Rashmika is shown fighting against many people and throwing strong punches. She even fights with a sickle in one of her fights. One of the main attractions in the video is the underwater action sequence.

The Mysaa teaser also reveals the rugged tribal location of the movie. Rashmika has been cast as a Gond tribal girl, who looks rustic in her appearance and suits the environment of the story. The character is portrayed as tough and courageous, as she has to face many difficulties.

The Mysaa teaser also gives a glimpse of the film's rugged tribal setting
Rashmika plays a Gond tribal woman and appears in a raw, rugged look

Not only did this physically challenging production affect the actress, but Rashmika also suffered a tendon detachment in her right hip while shooting a strenuous dance number for the film. She subsequently rested at home due to her injuries and took a hiatus from work.

The stars appearing in this movie include Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram and Rao Ramesh. The director of the movie is Rawindra Pulle. From the Mysaa teaser, it is evident that the character played by Rashmika will be significant in driving the action in the movie. The movie will have its theatrical premiere across the globe on November 27, 2026. Mysaa will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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Mysaa teaser showcases Rashmika Mandanna as a fearless Gond tribal woman
Rashmika Mandanna’s action thriller Mysaa to hit screens this November
Rashmika Mandana
rashmika mandanna next movie
Mysaa

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