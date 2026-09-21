Mysaa teaser: Rashmika Mandanna turns into a fierce tribal warrior in this action-packed film

The Mysaa trailer has Rashmika Mandanna in a completely new avatar. Shot by Rawindra Pulle, who is making his directorial debut with this action thriller, the story revolves around the protagonist’s life after going through hardships and choosing to fight back.

Mysaa teaser shows Rashmika Mandanna as a fierce tribal woman

The Mysaa teaser starts with a monologue by the character played by Rashmika about all the struggles she has been going through. She says, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost." After that, the mood quickly shifts when she realises that she does not have to give up.