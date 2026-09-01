Rashmika Mandanna’s action thriller Mysaa to hit screens this November

The makers of director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action thriller Mysaa, featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa confirms November release date

Unformula Films, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before. IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON 27.11.26."

It may be recalled that the film was recently in the news when its unit completed shooting a crucial underwater sequence featuring Rashmika. Taking to his Instagram stories section, producer Ajay Saipureddy had said, "It's a wrap for the exciting underwater sequence with Rashmika Mandanna."