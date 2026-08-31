Rashmika Mandanna getting back to work post hip injury: Going to miss all of this

Previously, Rashmika admitted in another one of her posts that all this time away from work has made her realise the importance of slowing down. Sharing her new perspective, the Animal actress said that earlier, when she was hustling, ‘slowing down’ seemed scary to her, but now she finds hustling extremely scary.

Putting her thoughts into words, Rashmika wrote on the photo-sharing app, “My days always look like this if ever I am just home for this long.”

Rashmika recently suffered a serious hip tendon injury while shooting her upcoming film Mysaa.