Calvin Klein seems to keep his romantic life pretty alive with his long-time boyfriend, Kevin Baker. The 83-year-old fashion designer was seen on a lunch date with his 38-year-old model boyfriend at Bar Pitti in NYC on November 16. The outing occurred only three days ahead of the 84th birthday on November 19. The couple, known for being very private about their romance, seemed quite casual during their rare appearance together.
Kevin decided to wear a casual outfit of a grey sweater, black pants, Converse shoes, and sunglasses. Calvin, on the other hand, stuck to his usual style by wearing black clothes.
The two were first seen together in March 2016 when they attended the Mint Luxury Conference in Mumbai, India. The following month, they showed up at the Broadway opening night of American Psycho in New York City. They also appeared together at the Future of Fashion Runway Show in May 2016. In October, they appeared at the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala.
Calvin Klein and Kevin Baker were spotted at Gold’s Gym in Venice, California, in January. They had been seen dressed in similar black long-sleeve shirts with grey cargo pants. Before Kevin, Calvin dated model Nicholas Gruber for around two years. They split in 2012. Nicholas was 20 at the time, while Calvin was 68.
Kevin has been a model in editorial photo shoots with brands like Supplementaire and Homme Style. He has also been associated with agencies named Nous and Heffner. After being involved in campaign shoots in the 2010s, it seems like he decided to get out of the modelling business.
Previously, Calvin has been married twice. In 1965, he married Jayne Centre and separated from her in 1974. Together, they have a daughter named Marci Klein. In 1986, Calvin got married to Kelly Rector, his personal assistant, in Rome. Both were separated in 1996 and finally divorced in 2006, but stayed close friends nonetheless. After getting divorced, Calvin came out as bisexual.