Calvin Klein seems to keep his romantic life pretty alive with his long-time boyfriend, Kevin Baker. The 83-year-old fashion designer was seen on a lunch date with his 38-year-old model boyfriend at Bar Pitti in NYC on November 16. The outing occurred only three days ahead of the 84th birthday on November 19. The couple, known for being very private about their romance, seemed quite casual during their rare appearance together.

Here's all you need to know about Calvin Klein and Kevin Baker's relationship

Kevin decided to wear a casual outfit of a grey sweater, black pants, Converse shoes, and sunglasses. Calvin, on the other hand, stuck to his usual style by wearing black clothes.